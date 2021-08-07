Raipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 120 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 10,03,078 and the toll to 13,539, a health official said.

The recovery count reached 9,87,804 after 51 people were discharged from hospitals and 111 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,735 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 14 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,780, including 3,139 deaths. Bastar recorded 22 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 14 and Jashpur 11, among other districts. With 42,533 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,16,54,823," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,03,078, new cases 120, death toll 13,539, recovered 9,87,804, active cases 1,735, Tests today 42,533, Total tests 1,16,54,823.

