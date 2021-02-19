Raipur, Feb 19 (PTI) With 259 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 3,10,469 and toll to 3,793, a health official said.

The recovery count touched 3,03,637 after 32 people were discharged from hospitals and 144 persons completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,039 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district saw 87 new cases, taking its total count to 55,009, including 800 deaths. Durg recorded 49 new cases and Raigarh 14. Of the three deaths recorded during the day, two took place on Friday and one on Thursday," he said.

With 21,952 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 46,28,050, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,10,469, New cases 259, Deaths 3,793, Recovered 3,03,637, Active cases 3,039, Tests today 21,952, Total tests 46,28,050.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)