Raipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,04,724 on Tuesday with the addition of 56 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,557, an official said.

The recovery count touched 9,90,803 after 20 people were discharged from hospitals and 26 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 364 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported two cases, which took its caseload to 1,57,890, including 3,139 deaths. Bilaspur and Korba recorded nine cases each while the figure was eight for Kanker. With 30,330 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,25,60,678," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,724, new cases 56, death toll 13,557, recovered 9,90,803, active cases 364, tests today 30,330, Total tests 1,25,60,678.

