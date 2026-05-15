India News | Chai, Charcha, Continuity: CM-designate Satheesan Meets Pinarayi Vijayan, Ramesh Chennithala Ahead of Oath; Pledges Austerity

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): Incumbent Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday met with outgoing CM and veteran CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan at the latter's residence in Thiruvananthapuram, signalling a symbolic end to one of the hardest-fought election cycles in the State's history.

As Satheesan arrived at Vijayan's rented home this morning, the 81-year-old came out to greet the Congress CM designate, and the two leaders gave the throng of waiting media personnel a memorable moment of cordiality, posing with their hands entwined and with smiles. The left leader's family, including wife Kamala, daughter Veena and Vijayan's grandson, accompanied Vijayan in welcoming the victorious Congress leader. Stepping into the house, the high-decibel rhetoric of the campaign trail was replaced by a quiet exchange of pleasantries shared over a cup of hot tea or coffee that the two leaders were seen having.

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The meeting comes just days after the United Democratic Front (UDF) registered a comeback to power in the State with a sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, in which it won 102 of the total 140 seats, a decisive end to a decade of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule.

After meeting with Vijayan, Satheesan told reporters, "Pinarayi Vijayan is the most senior leader in Keralam politics. We may not be able to stand together on every issue, but we should be able to unite for matters that are important to the state. I hope that will be possible. The ongoing development projects will not be changed."

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He also stressed continuity in governance and ongoing development projects, stating that initiatives launched by previous governments would not be discontinued.

"They are a continuation of previous governments. If one government scraps what another government introduced, how can Keralam progress? I invited him for the swearing-in ceremony," he said.

Meanwhile, referring to the tight financial condition of the State and the country, Satheesan said that he will eschew all extravaganza and directed that only the minimum security needed be provided to him. He said he was aware that he will be given Z-plus security and has requested the police to provide as few vehicles as possible. "Less than what can be counted on the fingers of the hand," he told reporters after a joint meeting with various religious leaders in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Those before me may have needed it, I do not," he said, adding that he has also directed police to not to trouble people on the road when he was travelling. "If I travel in a grand manner, people might not express it openly but would make fun of him privately", he said, adding that if there is display of extravagance "those who are below us will also do so and the treasury of the state will not be able to bear that burden."

"When the financial position is so bad as it is currently, we should set an example by reducing extravagance as much as possible," Satheesan said.

After meeting with a group of religious leaders, including representatives from Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities, Satheesan said that he had reached the Chief Minister's post due to collective prayers and said he believes this to be a "divine assignment." The leaders, including representatives from Santigiri Ashram, Palayam Juma Masjid and Assembly of Christian Trust Services, called on him and appreciated Satheessan's stand for promoting secularism and communal harmony.

Satheesan said, "As I said earlier, I consider my position as Chief Minister a divine assignment. Any attempts to spoil the communal harmony of the state will be strongly resisted."

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Keralam Deepa Dasmunshi at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday announced the soon-to-be 62-year-old Satheesan as their pick for the next Keralam Chief Minister, putting an end to over 10-days of suspense after the declaration of the State Assembly election results on May 4.

Following the Congress announcement, the CPI(M) state committee yesterday unanimously elected Vijayan as the Leader of the Opposition in the 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly, in a perfect reversal of roles from the previous House.

Addressing reporters in Thiruvananthapuram after the announcement, Satheesan had said the people of Kerala have sent a strong message in favour of secularism through the Assembly election verdict and asserted that attempts to spread hatred in the State would not succeed.

"Some people are trying to start the hate campaign in Kerala. This is secular Kerala. The result of this election is a declaration of Kerala people to the entire country that our state is secular. We will keep it that way."

Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi said, "VD Satheesan is a person who has always given the highest importance to the secular fabric of Thiruvananthapuram. He is someone who interacts with all religions equally and with the same sense of respect. A group of spiritual leaders from Thiruvananthapuram has arrived to congratulate and bless him. We wish that his new responsibility becomes a matter of pride for Malayalis across the world."

Meanwhile, today after meeting with Vijayan, Satheesan also went to the house of Ramesh Chennithala, the MLA-elect from Haripad constituency and the Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam Assembly before him. The senior Congress leader, one of the three considered for the Chief Ministership along with Lok Sabha MP K C Venugopal, was absent from the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting chaired by Satheesan yesterday and instead visited the Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur.

Describing Chennithala as an "elder brother," Satheesan said, "This is a meeting between two brothers. When I was a student, he was my leader, and now he is also my leader without any doubt. He blessed me for taking up the post and said his blessings and support will always be with me."

Responding to a question on whether Chennithala would be a part of the cabinet, the CM-designate said it will be decided by the Congress party. "The party leaders will discuss it with him. After getting his opinion, we will make a decision. Only then will the party make a final decision." Further today, Chennithala also paid a visit to the residence of his mentor, the late G Karthikeyan and met with his Congress stalwart's wife, MT Sulekha and son, Congress leader K Sabarinadhan.

On meeting with Sulekha, Satheesan got emotional, prompting her to console him, saying, "A CM shouldn't cry like this." Satheesan told reporters after the visit that Karthikeyan was the one who had insisted that he contest for the assembly elections in 1996 and 2001.

While he tasted defeat in 1996, losing out to P Raju, he has won every successive Assembly poll since then. Satheesan also met with former AK Antony to seek blessings and discuss the upcoming leadership. Other leaders that the newly designated CM met with today include Kerala Congress leader PJ Joseph.

Satheesan arrived in Kochi late this evening and then visited senior Congress leader Vayalar Ravi at his residence.

While singer MG Sreekumar visited Satheesan at Aluva Palace. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)