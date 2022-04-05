Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday passed a resolution during the one-day special session of the state Vidhan Sabha and said that Haryana continues to retain its right to the Capital Territory of Chandigarh.

In the resolution, the CM has also urged the Centre to not take any steps that would "disturb the existing balance and to maintain harmony" till all the issues emanating from the reorganization of Punjab are settled.

"The recent amendment in the rules of the Bhakra Beas Management Board by the Central Government for appointment of whole-time members goes against the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, which treats the river projects as common assets of the successor States of Punjab and Haryana," the resolution read.

The resolution has also said that the Punjab Assembly's resolution to reiterate the state's claim on Chandigarh is "in defiance and contrary to directions and agreements under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966."

"Haryana will continue to remain in Chandigarh until we get Satluj Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) water, Hindi-speaking regions, and money from the Centre for establishing a new capital," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Yesterday, Khattar said that the Chandigarh issue is not something that can be "passed unilaterally in the Assembly" adding that it should be resolved by "sitting together".

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on April 1 moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state. The move was made after the decision of the Central Government to implement Central Service Rules on Chandigarh employees. (ANI)

