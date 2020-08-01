Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) A Punjab Police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in his car here in early hours on Saturday, an official said.

Simrandeep Singh (23) was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his bullet injuries, said a Chandigarh Police official.

Singh, hailing from Jalandhar district, was posted at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was staying at the barracks of the Punjab MLAs' hostel.

No suicide note was found from him, police said.

