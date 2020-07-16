Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 16 (ANI): With 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Thursday, the tally of positive cases in the Union Territory (UT) has reached 635.

Chandigarh Health Department, in a media bulletin, stated the total number of active cases stands at 148 while 476 patients have been cured to date.

Also Read | Mumbai | 4 Dead in the Incident Where a Part of Bhanushali Building Collapsed at Fort: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

Out of 10,244 samples tested, 635 resulted positive and 9,560 were detected negative for COVID-19. However, two samples were rejected, the department said.

As of now, 11 people have succumbed to the disease in the UT. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: Coronavirus Cases in India Top 1 Million, Death Toll Surpasses 25,000 Mark.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)