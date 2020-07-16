New Delhi, July 16: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has surged past one million with the death toll crossing 25,000-mark, according to the Worldometers tracker. With over 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, infections touched 1,001,863 and the number of deaths due to coronavirus now stands at 25,589, showed the Worldometers tracker. Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Russia’s Sechenov University Completes First Phase of Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine.

On the global front, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 13.8 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,89,114, according to the Worldometers tracker. The number of recoveries worldwide has reached 8,197,400. India remains the third worst COVID-19 affected country in the world after the US and Brazil. However, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the gap between patients who have recovered and those still infected by the virus has almost quadrupled in the last one month.

The trend was noted from June 16 and July 16 (Thursday). During the one month period, there is a gap of 29.7 percent between the recovered patients and active novel coronavirus cases. There were a total of 52.47 percent recovered cases on June 16 while the active cases were 44.65 percent. It showed a gap of around 7.82 per cent then.

A total of 20,783 people cured of COVID-19 between 8 am on Wednesday to 8 am on Thursday has taken the total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 6,12,814, said the Health Ministry data, adding the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has further increased to 2,81,668.

