Chandigarh [India], December 26 (ANI): The district court complex in Chandigarh Sector 43 received a bomb threat on Friday, said officials.

According to Sub Inspector Asha Devi, the court complex was vacated after the information was received, and the Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Squad checked the premises.

"After receiving the information, we got the court complex vacated and got the premises checked by the Dog squad and Bomb Disposal Squad. Senior officers were also present. No suspicious object has been found here," she said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

