New Delhi, December 26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Tier-I examination schedule for recruitment to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) under Advertisement No. 01/2025. The update is relevant for candidates who have successfully submitted their online applications for teaching and non-teaching posts in these central institutions.

How to Check Exam City and Login Credentials

Applicants who completed registration can now view their allotted examination city. To access the details, candidates must log in using their registration ID, starting with 2598, along with the password created during registration. CBSE has clarified that logging in with the application number will not work and access will be denied.

No Provision for Change of Exam City

As per the official notification, requests for changing the allotted examination city will not be entertained. CBSE has categorically stated that the city once assigned will remain final, with no exceptions allowed.

No Separate Communication to Candidates

The board has also informed that candidates will not receive individual messages or emails regarding their exam city. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official recruitment portal for updates.

Admit Card Release Timeline

The admit card, which will mention the complete address of the examination centre, will be made available two days prior to the exam date. Candidates are encouraged to monitor the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS for the latest announcements. The notice has been issued by the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Directorate under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India.

Exam Dates, Shifts and Post-wise Schedule

The Tier-I examination will be conducted over two days in January 2026, with sessions divided into morning and afternoon shifts.

January 10, 2026

• Morning (9:30 am – 11:30 am): Primary Teacher, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Lab Attendant

• Afternoon (2:30 pm – 4:30 pm): Multi-Tasking Staff (Headquarters and Regional Office cadre)

January 11, 2026

• Morning (9:30 am – 11:30 am): Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, Post Graduate Teacher

• Afternoon (2:30 pm – 4:30 pm): Trained Graduate Teacher and other teaching posts, Librarian, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Junior Translator, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade I and Grade II

Each examination session will be of two hours’ duration, and all eligible candidates have now been allotted an examination centre accessible through the CBSE login portal.

How to Access Your City Slip

To download their city intimation slip, candidates should follow a straightforward process:

Visit the official KVS website: kvsangathan.nic.in.

Navigate to the 'Announcements' or 'Latest Updates' section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled 'Advance City Intimation for KVS/NVS 2025 Examinations' (or similar wording).

Enter your application number, date of birth, and any other required credentials.

The city slip will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and print a copy for their records.

About KVS and NVS

Both Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) are autonomous organizations operating under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. They are responsible for establishing and managing Central Schools and Navodaya Vidyalayas, respectively, across the country. These institutions play a vital role in providing quality education; KVS primarily caters to the children of transferable central government employees, while NVS focuses on providing quality education to talented children, predominantly from rural areas. The recruitment drives conducted by KVS and NVS attract a large number of applicants seeking various teaching and non-teaching positions.

