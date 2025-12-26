New Delhi, December 26: As 2025 draws to a close, several parts of India are preparing for a festive long weekend marked by devotion, remembrance and community celebrations. Saturday, December 27, will be observed as a public holiday in multiple states on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru whose teachings continue to inspire millions.

The day holds deep spiritual significance, particularly across northern and eastern India. Devotees are expected to participate in prayers, kirtans, nagar kirtan processions and community gatherings at gurdwaras, while the holiday also offers families a chance to spend time together during the year-end period. Veer Baal Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi to Attend National Event at Bharat Mandapam Today, Says ‘This Day Is Associated With Courage, Conviction and Righteousness’.

Uttar Pradesh Declares Statewide Holiday

The Uttar Pradesh government has officially declared December 27 a public holiday across the state. According to a revised notification issued by the Department of General Administration, all government offices, schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed. District Magistrate Arvind Bangari confirmed that the original 2025 holiday list released on December 17, 2024, has been amended to include Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, highlighting the importance of the occasion. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary, Says ‘It Symbolises Vision That Has Guided India Towards Self-Respect, Unity and Service’.

Punjab to Observe Gazetted Holiday

In Punjab, considered the heartland of Sikh heritage, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is observed every year as a gazetted holiday. On December 27, government offices, educational institutions and public establishments across the state will remain shut as devotees gather at gurdwaras to mark the birth anniversary with prayers and commemorative events.

Uttarakhand Announces Complete Closure

The Uttarakhand government has also declared a public holiday on December 27. Schools, colleges and government offices across the state are expected to remain closed in observance of the Guru’s birth anniversary, aligning with celebrations in neighbouring northern states.

Haryana, Chandigarh and Bihar Join the List

Several districts in Haryana observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti either as a public or restricted holiday, depending on local administrative orders. The Union Territory of Chandigarh traditionally declares a holiday on this occasion, leading to the closure of schools and government offices. In Bihar, district administrations in multiple regions have issued official orders declaring December 27 a public holiday, bringing relief to students and government employees.

Holiday Status in Other States

In states such as Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of eastern India, the day may be marked as a restricted or local holiday based on official notifications. Students and parents are advised to check school circulars and local government announcements for confirmation.

The holiday not only honours a sacred Sikh occasion but also adds a vibrant, celebratory note to the closing days of 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2025 08:23 PM IST.