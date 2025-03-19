Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and his family will visit the Tirupati temple on Thursday and offer prayers on the occasion of his grandson Devaansh's birthday.

CM Naidu will be accompanied by his entire family consisting of his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and Andhra's IT Minister Nara Lokesh, daughter in law Brahmani, and grandson Devaansh.

CM Naidu and his family will participate in a Darshan of Lord Balaji on March 21. They are expected to host an Annaprasadam (food distribution) program for the day, the expenses of which will be borne from the CM's personal funds.

Earlier certain reports in the Local media had claimed that the funds for this Annaprasadam would come from the state exchequer. However, sources close to the family have denied this and said that the this is the 10th birthday of Nara Devaansh (grandson of Mr. Naidu) and the family has been following this tradition for the last 10 years.

Chandrababu Naidu's family has been offering Annaprasadam on the occasion of his grandson's birthday for the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, the Andhra CM on Wedensday met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and discussed how the Gates foundation and the AP government can collaborate.

In a post on X the CM wrote, "Had a wonderful meeting with Mr Bill Gates today. We had a very productive discussion on how the GoAP and the Gates Foundation can collaborate for the development and welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh. We explored the use of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and predictive analytics to improve service delivery in key areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation. The GoAP is fully committed to realizing the vision of Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047, and we believe this partnership with the Gates Foundation will play a crucial role in empowering our people and achieving this goal. I sincerely thank Mr Bill Gates for his time, insights, and support for the progress of Andhra Pradesh." (ANI)

