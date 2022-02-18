Gorakhpur, Feb 18 (PTI) The Kushinagar district authority has transferred the in-charge of a Community Health Centre (CHC) and suspended its pharmacist in the matter of death of 13 people in Naurangia village here.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Suresh Pataria also terminated two ambulance drivers for dereliction of duty.

Thirteen women and girls had died Wednesday night after falling in a well during a wedding ritual at School Tola in Naurangia village.

The next day villagers blocked the NH 28B in protest against delay in arrival of ambulance.

Around 10 people are currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital, and are out of danger, the CMO said.

Padrauna Additional SDM Vyas Umrao said after the incident he initiated a probe and submitted a report to Kushinagar District Magistrate.

As per the report, the two ambulance drivers were found to be under the effect of alcohol and were terminated on the DM's direction, the CMO said.

The drivers, Goli Ram and Ramjeevan, were employed on contract basis at the said CHC.

The Pharmacist Dharmendra Gupta was not present at CHC and had gone out without informing anyone during his duty hours, so he was suspended.

The CHC in-charge was not able to control the situation well and has been transferred for this reason, the CMO said.

The well where the incident occurred has been filled with soil by the administration, and is kept under a vigil, a government spokesman said.

