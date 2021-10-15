New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the Delhi government is requesting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call a meeting to discuss the fresh COVID-19 protocols for the Chhath Puja celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "Manoj Tiwari should ask the LG that why he did not allow the Chhath Puja celebration because only two people take decisions here, either the Delhi LG or the Centre. We have also discussed the issue with both and requesting LG to call a meeting to issue the fresh COVID-19 protocols."

Tiwari on Tuesday held a protest outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence demanding permission to allow Chhath Puja in Delhi.

According to the DDMA, Durga Puja and Ramlila can be organised in Delhi this year under certain conditions, but the public event of Chhath Puja has been banned. (ANI)

The Delhi Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) had ordered that Chhath Puja will not be held at any public place this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to LG Anil Baijal requesting him to permit Chhath Puja in Delhi.

"For the last three months, the Covid-19 situation is under control in Delhi. I believe, that we should allow the festival of Chhath Puja to be conducted with Covid-19 protocols in place," Kejriwal stated in the letter.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand, and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh. As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the 4-day festivities.

This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (offering prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)

