Students are the future of every country. To honour the students worldwide, United Nations Organisations announced World Students’ Day on October 15, 2010. India’s eleventh president Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931. World Students’ Day was announced on October 15, 2010, Kalam’s 79th birthday, considering his contributions towards the development of education in society. Here's a collection of Happy World Students' Day 2021 wishes, Happy Students' Day greetings, Students' Day images, quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam, and more to celebrate the important day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on World Students’ Day to All the Students. Keep Working Hard and You Will Reach Where You Wish To Be.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Studies Should Be Your Only Focus and Then Success Will Be Yours Someday. Wishing a Very Happy World Students’ Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have the Greatest Potential, Even if You Don’t Realise It. Happy Students’ Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: When a Student Becomes Successful, His Success Is Reflection of the Success of His Parents and Teachers. Happy World Students’ Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Being a Student Is a Great Thing As There Are So Many New Things To Learn About. Happy Students’ Day to You.

Dr Abdul Kalam served as the president of India from 2002 to 2007 and was known as the people’s president. He had received a total of 22 honours including Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He was always passionate about teaching. Even though he had a scientific and political carrier, but he always expressed his affection towards teaching. As soon his tenure as the President of India ended, he got back to teaching immediately the next day. Also, he took his last breath and died due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture in IIM Shillong in the year 2015.

Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

"Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal." "If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt In Learning". "Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently."

On this day, students organise events where they portray the contributions of Dr Kalam towards the development of education. Various programmes are held worldwide which aim at providing better education to the students so as to help them build a better future. You can motivate and encourage students around you by sending them messages about student life and wishing them World Students’ Day. Here are some wishes curated by our team to help you find messages for all social platforms in one place. You can send WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to the students you know around you to wish them Happy World Students’ Day. Wish you Happy World Students’ Day 2021!

