Visual from outside the hospital in Raigarh where the injured are being treated (Photo/ANI)

Sakti (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Nine people have died, and 15 others sustained injuries in a boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Sakti district on Tuesday, the police said.

Sakti district SP Praful Thakur said, "Nine people died, and 15 were injured in a boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Singhi Tarai area of Sakti district. The injured have been taken to the hospital in Raigarh."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Boiler Blast at Vedanta Power Plant Kills 9 in Singhitarai (Watch Videos).

Raigarh SDM, Mahesh Sharma, said that a proper investigation is being done in the incident.

"A heartbreaking incident has taken place at the Vedanta Power plant today in which some workers have been injured, and their treatment is underway. Our investigation is ongoing," he said.

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Rajkumar, father of an injured, said, "My son is admitted here. Around 3 PM, this incident happened. We are asking about his condition, but no one is telling us anything. My son was working here for 4 months. No one from the Power Plant came here."

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also mourned the loss of lives in the blast and requested the Chhattisgarh government to ensure proper treatment to all the injured, wishing for their swift recovery.

"The news of the boiler blast at Sakti Sthit Vedanta Power Plant is extremely heartbreaking. According to the information received, in this horrific accident, workers have so far died unexpectedly, and reports indicate that dozens of workers have been severely injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the bereaved families. I request the government and administration to make arrangements not only for appropriate compensation for the victims but also for the proper treatment of all the injured. I pray to God for the swift recovery of the injured," he wrote in a post on X.

On the incident, a spokesperson from the power plant said, "An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant on the afternoon of 14 April 2026, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL, which operates and maintains the unit. Our immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment for all those affected. We are extending full support to the injured and are closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities. We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities.Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those affected during this difficult time."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)