Raipur/Sakti, April 14: A major boiler tube explosion at the Vedanta Power Plant in Singhitarai village of Chhattisgarh's Sakti district triggered panic and chaos on Tuesday, leaving at least nine workers dead and more than 20 others critically injured, officials said. Sakti Superintendent of Police (SP) Praful Thakur has confirmed that nine people have died and more than 20 others were injured in the blast at the Vedanta power plant. The death toll rose to nine as rescue operations continue, with many labourers still trapped inside the facility.

Taking to his official X account, Chhattisgarh Industry and Commerce Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, said, "The news of the deaths of workers in an industrial accident at the Vedanta plant located in Sakti district is extremely heartbreaking. Considering the seriousness of the incident, I have immediately given necessary directions to the administrative officials of Sakti district and the officials of the Labour, Industry, Industrial Health and Safety Department over the phone. I pray to God for the swift recovery of the injured." Chhattisgarh Iron Plant Blast: 6 Dead, 5 Injured in Massive Kiln Explosion at Baloda Bazar (Watch Videos).

Boiler Blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh

Nine people died and 15 injured in a boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Singhi Tarai area of Sakti district in Chattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/u3VXrXST6c — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 14, 2026

#WATCH | Raigarh, Chhattisgarh: Injured people have been brought to Fortis hospital after a boiler blast happened at the Vedanta Power Plant in Singhi Tarai area of Sakti district. Nine people died, and 15 are injured in this incident. https://t.co/QmDAESPXDP pic.twitter.com/sEojQbtyI7 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

The blast occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when around 40 to 50 labourers were working at the site. The sudden explosion caused a stampede-like situation as workers scrambled to escape the premises. Preliminary investigations suggest the accident was caused by a boiler tube burst, though the exact reason is yet to be officially determined.

SP Praful Thakur had confirmed the initial casualties in the incident. "Four workers have died, and 15 others sustained injuries," he said, adding that the toll may rise as rescue teams are still extricating trapped labourers. Several workers suffered severe burn injuries and were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for advanced treatment. Chhattisgarh Blast: 2 Labourers Injured After Pressure IED Explodes at Amdai Mine in Narayanpur.

Some of the injured have been referred to higher medical centres, including Jindal Fortis Hospital in Raigarh. Upon receiving information about the incident, police, fire brigade personnel, and a team from the district administration rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

Local officials are supervising the efforts to clear the debris and reach the affected areas within the plant. The accident has sent shockwaves through the industrial belt of Chhattisgarh, once again raising serious concerns about safety standards at large power plants handling high-pressure boilers.

Vedanta Limited, which operates the facility, has not issued an official statement so far. Senior district officials, including the Collector, have reached the site to monitor the situation.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the explosion and to determine if there was any lapse in safety protocols or maintenance procedures. As rescue work continues, authorities have appealed for calm and assured full medical and financial support to the families of the deceased and injured workers.

Further updates on the exact number of casualties and the condition of the injured are expected later on Tuesday evening. This incident is the latest in a series of industrial accidents in the state, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety norms in hazardous workplaces.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).