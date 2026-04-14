Patna, April 14: After being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party on Tuesday, Samrat Choudhary responded to a message posted by former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following his resignation. In his reply, Choudhary said, "I have full confidence that, under your (Nitish Kumar's) guidance, Bihar will continue to move steadily in the direction of development. Your highly successful tenure and model of good governance serve as a source of inspiration."

During the BJP Legislative Party meeting held in Patna, a unanimous decision was taken to elect Samrat Choudhary as the Legislative Party leader, effectively paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar. The decision was endorsed by party allies as well, marking a smooth consensus within the NDA. Samrat Choudhary Set To Be New Bihar CM, Unanimously Elected Leader of BJP Legislative Party.

Samrat Choudhary Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to BJP Senior Leaders

With this, the political transition from the "Nitish Era" to what is being described as the "Samrat Era" has formally begun. Expressing gratitude to the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Choudhary said that the responsibility entrusted to him is not merely a political post but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar. He reaffirmed his commitment to governance rooted in integrity, dedication, and honesty, and pledged to fulfill the aspirations of every citizen.

Choudhary also emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of BJP President Nitin Nabin, Bihar would move toward greater development, good governance, and prosperity. In his farewell message, Nitish Kumar reflected on the journey of governance since 2005, highlighting achievements in law and order and development across sectors such as education, healthcare, roads, electricity, and agriculture. Samrat Choudhary Elected As BJP Legislature Party Leader in Bihar, Set To Be New Bihar CM (Watch Videos).

He reiterated his government's commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring welfare across all sections of society, and emphasised continued focus on women and youth empowerment.

Nitish Kumar also spoke about the '7 Nishchay-3' (2025–2030) initiative, expressing confidence that Bihar will continue to progress rapidly with support from the Central government. Choudhary's response to Nitish Kumar's message underscores a tone of continuity even as leadership changes. As Bihar prepares for the formation of a new government, the transition reflects both political change and an emphasis on sustaining developmental momentum.

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