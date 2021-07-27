Raipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Amid an alleged rift between a Chhattisgarh Congress MLA and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo, AICC's state in-charge PL Punia on Monday visited the Legislative Assembly and met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the two leaders.

After the meetings, Punia said the matter is over now.

MLA Brihaspat Singh on Sunday alleged his convoy was attacked in Surguja district at the behest of

Singh Deo on Saturday evening in Ambikapur town because the former had praised Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said he will continue to remain at the helm, amid talks about a purported formula for sharing of the CM's post.

On the other hand, Singh Deo, who represents the Surguja constituency, had said that people in his area and in the state know about him very well as his image is in the public domain, and he has nothing more to say on the issue.

The opposition BJP had created a ruckus in the Assembly earlier in the day over the issue and demanded a probe by a House panel.

Punia reached the Assembly complex at around 4 pm and met the chief minister in the latter's chamber where Brihaspat Singh and another MLA were also present, a Congress leader said.

Punia then met Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant and Singh Deo, he added.

Punia told reporters that his visit to the Assembly was a courtesy call with the Speaker, CM and other members and it should not be seen in any other sense.

Queried about allegations leveled against Singh Deo by Singh, Punia said, “that matter is over. An FIR has been registered (for attacking the vehicle) and action has been taken. Now nothing is being talked about it from both the sides and the matter has ended.”

He was apparently referring to the FIR registered on the complaint of the driver of the vehicle in the MLA's convoy, which was allegedly attacked. Three persons have been arrested in the connection with the incident.

