Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished the people of state on Diwali and announced Chhattisgarh Griha Laxmi yojana under which 15000 will be given to every woman yearly if the Congress returns to power.

" On the occasion of Diwali, I want to announce that, if Congress forms govt again in Chhattisgarh, we will launch 'Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana' and will give Rs 15,000 per year to all mothers and sisters" CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

Also Read | Karnataka Tragedy: Four of Family Stabbed to Death by Masked Man at Kemmannu in Udupi District.

"Big Announcement: Today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, with the grace of Goddess Lakshmi ji and blessings of Chhattisgarh Mahtari, an important decision has been taken for the women power of the state. As soon as the Congress government is formed, the women of the state will be given Rs 15,000 per year directly into their accounts under the 'Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana'. Jai Lakshmi Mata, Chhattisgarh Mahtari ki Jai," posted CM Baghel on X.

Earlier on November 5 , Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had launched the Congress manifesto for the elections promising a caste-based census, farm loan waivers, and subsided LPG cylinders to women, among other things, if voted back to power.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Two Pose As ATS Officials, Rob Man of Rs 50 Lakh Gold He Smuggled From Dubai.

Bhupesh Baghel also attacked the BJP saying that their guarantees were not worth the paper it was written on.

" Their forms are going into the dustbin. There is no guarantee of their guarantees. Look at what we have promised in the Griha Lakshmi scheme, it is for your wives and for your mothers and sisters and daughter. We will launch the scheme after we return to power and will given every woman in the state Rs 15000 yearly" Bhupesh Baghel said.

"People have faith is the Congress government. Our schemes are for everyone. The BJP government never got ration cards made for APL people. We got ration cards issued to everyone. Everyone is being given concession in electricity rates. We gave discounts of Rs 400 in electricty even to Raman Singh of BJP (former CM). BJP says this will only be for Ujjwala card holder, we say its for everyone" he further added.

The Election Commission concluded the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats on November 7. The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)