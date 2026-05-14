India News | Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Holds High-level Meeting with Amit Shah, Discusses 'Bastar Development Model'

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to provide a detailed briefing on the rapidly changing situation and ongoing development works in the Bastar region.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma was also present during this meeting.

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The meeting focused specifically on the ongoing 'Chief Minister's Swasth Bastar Abhiyan' (Healthy Bastar Campaign) in the region, as well as the expansion of healthcare services reaching Naxal-affected areas.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai informed Home Minister Amit Shah that in areas where the arrival of an ambulance was once considered a near impossibility, doctors, medicines, and medical teams are now arriving on a regular basis.

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Medical check-ups are being conducted for residents in remote villages--often requiring teams to travel on foot--and serious ailments are being identified in a timely manner, with free treatment being provided. In just one month, over 2.18 million (21.86 lakh) people have undergone health screenings, and their digital health profiles have been created. Thousands of patients have received timely medical treatment or have been referred to advanced medical facilities.

In Bastar, the erstwhile security camps are no longer confined solely to security-related functions. They are gradually being transformed into "Public Facilitation Centres," where villagers can access essential services related to healthcare, education, banking, and government welfare schemes--all under one roof.

Through these centres, residents of remote and Naxal-affected regions are gaining easy access to various basic services for the very first time. Villagers are no longer compelled to travel long distances to seek medical treatment, open bank accounts, procure documents, or obtain information regarding government welfare schemes.

The 'Chief Minister's Swasth Bastar Abhiyan'--which was launched from Sukma on April 13, 2026--aims to reach a target population of 3.6 million (36 lakh) people.

Furthermore, through the 'Bastar Munne' (Leading Bastar) campaign, efforts are proceeding at a rapid pace to ensure that the benefits of 31 key government schemes reach every last individual in the region--achieving 100% saturation.

A new super-speciality hospital has commenced operations in Jagdalpur, ensuring that the people of Bastar will no longer need to travel to Raipur or Bilaspur for specialised medical treatment.

The expansion of the next-generation 'Dial-112' service, along with the plan to transform existing security camps into "Public Convenience Centers," represent significant strides toward the sustainable development of Bastar.

He highlighted that areas which were once cut off from the mainstream due to Naxal influence are now receiving the benefits of government schemes. A recent instance--involving the transportation of a critically ill patient from a remote, highly inaccessible village in Sukma to a hospital which is hundreds of kilometers away to receive treatment--stands as a prime example of this transformative change.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also apprised Home Minister Amit Shah of the development roadmap formulated for Bastar.

This roadmap places a special emphasis on enhancing road connectivity, education, employment opportunities, skill development, and investment promotion. He stated that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Bastar is witnessing rapid and positive changes.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the ongoing development initiatives and the expansion of healthcare services in Bastar. He affirmed that the Central and State governments are working in tandem to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society.

Notably, a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Bastar on May 18 and 19 is also anticipated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)