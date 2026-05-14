Indonesia Islamic Boarding School S*x Abuse Scandal: Kiai Ashari Suspected of Abusing up to 50 Female Students at Ndholo Kusumo School in Central Java

A shocking case of alleged s*xual abuse at an Islamic boarding school in Indonesia has sparked nationwide outrage, exposed deep systemic failures in child protection, and forced authorities to permanently shut down the institution at the centre of the scandal.

What Happened at Ndholo Kusumo Boarding School?

Hundreds of protesters descended on the Ndholo Kusumo Islamic boarding school in Tlogosari village, Central Java on 2 May, waving banners reading "Women are not s*xual objects" and "The Predator" as 58-year-old caretaker Kiai Ashari was escorted away by police. Ashari, who also founded the school, is suspected of s*xually abusing dozens of female students - most of them orphans from poor families - over several years. Pallegama Hemarathana Arrested in Alleged Child S*x Abuse Case at Sri Lankan Temple.

One victim has filed an official complaint, with her attorney Ali Yusron telling the BBC that the number of victims could be between 30 and 50. "I handled one victim, but the legal process tells of many victims. One person reveals everything," he said.

How Did the Abuse Allegedly Happen?

Pati police chief Jaka Wahyudi confirmed the victim was allegedly abused 10 times at different locations between February 2020 and January 2024. The suspect is accused of entering victims' rooms under the pretext of asking for a massage before committing indecent acts. After the tenth incident, the victim informed her father and a police report was filed. S*x Scandal Rocks Buddhist Clergy in Thailand: Woman Arrested for Seducing Monks Into Sexual Relationships, Blackmailing Them for Money.

Ashari initially fled after police named him as a suspect on 28 April, travelling across Bogor, Jakarta, and Solo before being caught on 6 May at a mosque in Wonogiri, Central Java.

A History of Allegations and Withdrawn Testimonies

This is not Ashari's first brush with abuse allegations. Reports of s*xual crimes targeting minors were received by Pati Police's Women and Children's Services Unit as far back as 2024, but the case stalled after multiple victims withdrew their statements. "The victim and the victim's parents expressed their intention to resolve the matter amicably," police chief Jaka explained. "Therefore, several witnesses withdrew their testimony at the time, citing concerns about their children's future."

A Systemic Problem Across Indonesia

The case has thrown a spotlight on a broader pattern of sxual abuse in Islamic boarding schools across Indonesia. Imam Nahe'i, a member of the PBNU Anti-Sxual Violence Unit, told the BBC that such schools often normalise physical contact with students. "Then there are also those who claim to be guardians. If you don't obey them, you'll go to hell," he said.

He added that many teachers fundamentally misunderstand what constitutes sxual violence. "They said s*xual violence is defined as penetration. If it hasn't reached that point, it's not considered s*xual violence - it's just a kind of sin."

A lack of government oversight compounds the problem. While Indonesia's Ministry of Religious Affairs issued legislation in 2022 on handling s*xual violence in educational settings, privately founded Islamic boarding schools remain difficult to regulate. As Imam Nahe'i put it, the legislation "cannot control" them.

School Shut Down, License Revoked

The Ndholo Kusumo school, which had a permit since 2021 and housed at least 252 students, has been permanently shut down. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has revoked its license and arranged for students - particularly orphans - to continue education through online learning or transfers to other institutions. The Ministry has also recommended that any boarding school caretaker suspected of s*xual abuse be immediately dismissed and removed from school premises.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).