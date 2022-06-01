Gariaband, Jun 1 (PTI) A 48-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly smuggling rough diamonds worth over Rs 50 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 16.6 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in April.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Khokan Dhali and his son Viplav (19) with 745 rough diamonds of different sizes worth over Rs 50 lakh in Shobha police station area, Gariaband superintendent of police J R Thakur said.

Also Read | KK Death Impact: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata After Controversy Over Concert Arrangements.

The accused hail from Nabarangpur in neighbouring Odisha, he said.

The police had been receiving information about illegal trade of diamonds in Jugad area, which falls in diamond-rich Payalikhand in the district, the official said.

As per preliminary information, the duo illegally brought the gemstones from Payalikhand and were heading to their home state to sell them, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)