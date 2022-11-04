Raipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey has written to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seeking details of the steps taken by the state government to restore the reservation benefits of tribals as their quota has reduced to 20 per cent from 32 per cent following a recent High Court order, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Gas Price Rise: Mahanagar Gas Hike Prices Again; CNG To Cost Rs 89.50.

The governor has asked that immediate action be taken to resolve the issue by passing a bill after convening a special session of the Assembly or by bringing an ordinance, the Raj Bhawan official said.

Also Read | Twitter Fires Over 200 Employees in India; Entire Marketing, Communications Department Sacked, Say Sources.

The Chhattisgarh High Court in September set aside the state government's 2012 order to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions, holding that the quota limit breaching the 50 per cent ceiling was unconstitutional.

Following the HC's decision, reservation for tribal communities declined to 20 percent from 32 percent, leading to recruitment for government posts being put on hold, the governor's letter said.

Various tribal outfits as well as government employees' associations have been protesting over over this issue, the letter said, adding that dissatisfaction among tribal communities was leading to a law and order situation.

"As Chhattisgarh is a tribal-dominated state, it is my responsibility as Governor to protect their interests and uphold the basic spirit of the Constitution," the governor said in the letter.

"The governor has asked the CM to provide details of steps taken by the state government to restore the 32 percent reservation benefit. She has also sought the details of future course of action to be taken by the state government in this regard," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)