Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Putting an end to the rift between him and Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo said that the matter has been resolved.

Speaking to reporters outside the state assembly, Deo said, "The matter (murder allegation against Deo by Singh) has been resolved now. Our focus will be to fulfil the responsibilities of the state as a team now."

A tussle within the Chhattisgarh unit of the party emerged following an attack on the convoy of Brihaspati Singh, who alleged that state Health Minister Deo had orchestrated the attack.

Singh on Monday claimed his convoy, on way to an event in Ambikapur was attacked by a relative of Deo and requested the party high command to "throw" him out of the party.

Yesterday, Congress in charge of Chattisgarh, PL Punia issued a show-cause notice to Singh regarding the accusations levelled against Deo.

Speaking to ANI, Punia had said, "This was a small matter. MLA Brihaspati Singh claimed that TS Singh Deo wanted to kill him. But he did not say this before the Inspector General of Police, state Home Minister or the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel."

The reaction came after Deo walked out of the state Assembly amid the controversy over the alleged attack.

"Chhattisgarh Health Minister Deo's statement before walking out of the State Assembly was also an emotional step. A solution will be found. I have talked to Deo and Chief Minister Baghel," Punia had said.

"The notice has been issued against Singh regarding the accusations levelled against TS Singh Deo. The issue will be resolved tomorrow," he added.

Deo also had a meeting with CM Baghel and other ministers on the matter and said that the situation depends on the results of the meeting.

While walking out of the State Assembly, Deo had said that he would not be part of the session of the House until the government ordered an inquiry into the allegations against him.

"I don't find myself worthy to be part of the session of this august House until the government orders an inquiry or releases a statement over allegations of staging an attack on party MLA Brihaspati Singh," Deo had told reporters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)