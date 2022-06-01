Raipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,52,468 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

Seven patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 11,38,374, while the toll stood at 14,034 as no fresh fatalities were reported, he said.

Of the latest infections, seven were detected in Bilaspur, four in Raipur among other districts, the official said.

No new infections were reported in 22 districts and there were no active cases in 13 districts, he said.

The state currently has 60 active cases, the official said, adding that the positivity rate is at 0.66 per cent.

With 2,288 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has reached 1,77,43,121, it was stated.

