Raipur, Feb 17 (PTI) For the first time in several decades, villagers cast their votes in panchayat polls across many polling booths in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-hit Bastar region on Monday, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Even in Puvarti village in Sukma district, the native place of Naxalite commander Hidma, the villagers voted excitedly, he said, adding that the development marks a historic feat for democracy.

Voting for the first phase of three-tier Panchayat elections was held largely peacefully on Monday in 53 development blocks across all 33 districts in Chhattisgarh.

In the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, voting was held from 6.45 AM to 2 PM due to the Naxal threat, and from 7 AM to 3 PM elsewhere in the state.

Panchayat polls are not held on party lines.

"Democracy has achieved a historic feat in the first phase of panchayat elections. The Bastar division, which remained in the shadow of Naxalism for decades, is now moving towards the light of democracy.

"At many polling booths in Sukma and Bijapur districts, villagers voted in panchayat elections for the first time after several decades," Sai said in a statement.

He said people in Bastar have chosen the path of development by banishing violence, thanks to the joint efforts of strong-willed Central and state governments, continuous development work, and robust security system.

"This is not just an election, but a proof of the growing faith in democracy in Naxal-affected areas and the steps taken towards a fear-free society," he added.

Sai said the "no opposition" call given by Naxalites in panchayat polls indicates that the establishment of more than 40 new security camps in the region and the government's strategy to restore confidence among villagers have been yielding results.

Even in Puvarti village, the native place of Naxalite commander Hidma, the villagers were excited to vote this time. This is a historic change and reflects the victory of democratic values, he said.

Sai said tremendous enthusiasm was also seen among voters in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Dantewada and Gariaband districts.

Villagers also voted fearlessly in areas like Pusnar, Gangalur, Cherpal, Reddy, and Palnar villages in Bijapur, he added.

"The participation of every citizen is important in this victory of democracy. The successful and peaceful conduct of the voting process even in the Naxal-affected areas of the state proves that the faith of the common people in democracy is getting stronger day by day," he said.

The gantantra (republic) is winning over the gun-tantra in Bastar, he added.

Sai said the fight to uproot Naxalism from Bastar has taken a decisive turn.

"In accordance with the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a target has been set to free the state from the menace by March 2026," he said.

The state government is determined to connect the citizens of Bastar with development, education, health, employment and basic amenities, he said.

Sai said voters of Chhattisgarh have shown that they are fully aware of their rights and responsibilities.

The first phase of panchayat polls was held to elect 27,210 ward panchs, 3,605 sarpanchs, 911 janpad panchayat members and 149 posts of Zila panchayat members, a poll official said.

Altogether, 57,99,660 voters, including 28,70,859 men, 29,28,751 women and 50 belonging to the third-gender category, exercised their franchise in the first phase for which 9,873 polling stations were set up.

A total of 81 Naxalites were gunned down in Chhattisgarh since January this year, including 65 in the Bastar division. Last year, 219 Naxalites were gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in the state, according to police.

