New Delhi, February 17: The central government has approved the 8th Pay Commission for revising the salaries and pensions of central government employees. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the commission on January 16, 2025. However, the terms of reference (ToF), chairman, and members are yet to be announced.

The current 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016, will complete its tenure on December 31, 2025. The new commission is expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, but reports suggest that implementation may be delayed. Advocate Rohitaashv Sinha noted that while pay commissions typically follow a 10-year cycle, the implementation timeline remains uncertain. 8th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees May Get 92–186% Salary Hike, Implementation Expected in 2026.

On February 4, 2025, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance confirmed in the Rajya Sabha that the government has officially approved the 8th Pay Commission. Historically, the government constitutes a new pay commission every decade, with the 6th Pay Commission implemented in 2006, followed by the 7th in 2016. 8th Pay Commission: Can Basic Pension Cross INR 3 Lakh in New Pay Commission? Check Calculation.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that establishing the 8th Pay Commission in 2025 allows sufficient time for recommendations before the 7th Pay Commission period ends. He confirmed that the chairman and two members of the commission will be appointed soon.

Government employees eagerly await further details on the implementation roadmap, which will determine salary and pension revisions. With expectations of a delay, the final timeline for execution remains uncertain, though 2026 appears the most likely target.

