Raipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection tally reached 10,05,014 on Friday with the addition of 26 cases, a health official said. With one patient dying, the death toll reached 13,560, he added.

The recovery count touched 9,91,108 after 13 people were discharged from hospitals and 18 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 346 active cases.

"Koriya district led with four new cases, followed by three each in Bijapur, Korba and Mahasamund. No new case was reported from 14 districts, including Raipur. With 22,544 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,27,85,767," the official informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,014, New cases 26, Death toll 13,560, Recovered 9,91,108, Active cases 346, tests today 22,544, Total tests 1,27,85,767.

