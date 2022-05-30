Raipur, May 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,441, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The 10 cases, at a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, included three in Raipur and one in Bilaspur, while 12 districts have no active case currently, he said.

The recovery count increased by nine to touch 11,38,354, leaving the state with 53 active cases, the official said.

With 2,987 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,37,977, he added.

