Raipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,01,167 on Sunday with the addition of 130 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by five to 13,516, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,84,913 after 10 people were discharged from various hospitals while 166 others completed their home isolation stay during the day. The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh now stands at 2,738, the official added.

Raipur district reported six new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,614, including 3,138 deaths.

Kanker recorded 19 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 16, Bastar 13 and Bijapur 10, he said.

With 25,840 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,11,47,954.

