Raipur, Feb 2 (PTI) With 330 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 3,06,019 and the toll to 3,711, a health official said.

The number of people who have been recovered reached 2,98,135 after 41 people were discharged from various hospitals while 235 patients completed their home isolation stay during the day, leaving the state with 4,173 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 134 new cases, taking its total count to 53,613, including 777 deaths. Durg recorded 38 new cases and Janjgir-Champa 18, among other districts, he said.

Of the five fatalities recorded during the day, two occurred on Tuesday and three on Monday, the official said.

With 23,783 samples tested for coronavirus on Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 42,65,379.

