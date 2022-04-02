Raipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,153, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.08 per cent, he added.

The recovery count was 11,38,012 after one person was discharged from hospital and 13 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 107 active cases, he said.

"Jashpur recorded two cases, followed by one in Durg, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 25 districts, including Raipur. on Saturday,” the official said.

With 6,390 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,20,796, he added.

