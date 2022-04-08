Raipur, Apr 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported five COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, taking the state's tally to 11,52,194, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034. an official said.

The recovery count rose to 11,38,101 after nine people completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 59 active cases, he said.

"Durg recorded three cases, followed by two cases in Bilaspur. No new coronavirus case was reported in 26 districts on Friday. With 6,586 samples examined during the day, the tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,59,478," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,194, new cases 5, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,101, active cases 59, today tests 6,586, total tests 1,75,59,478.

