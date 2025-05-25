Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Villagers in Balrampur's Pahadi Korwa Basti in Chhattisgarh rejoiced as their demand for water was resolved within a day with a new borewell installation. The development comes after State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai conducted a surprise visit to the village under the Sushasan Tihar scheme on Wednesday.

District CEO Sanjay Dubey said, "Sushasan Tihar is being run in the state as per the directions of the Chief Minister. As part of the same, the CM was inspecting a village and the main demand of the villagers was water. Then, the borewell facility was provided under the orders of the CM and the villagers are getting adequate water from it."

A villager said that the Chief Minister had visited the place and asked the villagers about the problems they were facing.

A local said, "Villagers said that there was a scarcity of water. After the installation of a borewell, we got relief from the water issue in the village. Earlier, there were too many problems, but now it is solved."

On Saturday, two prominent industrial groups met with Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai at Chhattisgarh Bhavan in New Delhi .

Dr. Naresh Trehan, founder of Medanta Hospital and a renowned cardiologist, proposed the establishment of a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital in Raipur. He informed that an investment of approximately Rs 500 crore is planned for this project.

The hospital will be equipped with advanced medical technology, expert doctors, research, and training facilities.

Meanwhile, Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of Varun Beverages Limited, proposed setting up a carbonated soft drinks and fruit juice manufacturing plant in Raipur, involving an investment exceeding Rs 250 crore.

This project is expected to accelerate industrial growth in the state as well as generate employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai welcomed both proposals and assured that the Government of Chhattisgarh will provide every possible support for quality investments in sectors such as healthcare and industry.

He stated that the state government will consider these projects earnestly and extend all necessary assistance, which will benefit the public and open new avenues of employment for the youth. (ANI)

