Bhopal, May 25: An ongoing matrimony dispute between a couple in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has taken a pricey twist after the woman demanded INR 50 lakh for a mutual consent divorce. The woman, who is said to be an IT professional, has reportedly demanded the money from her estranged husband, who is also a techie. It is learned that the woman demanded the money in exchange for agreeing to divorce by mutual consent.

This comes after the couple's four-year-long legal battle. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the couple is said to be in their mid-thirties. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, have been separated since 2021. It is reported that the dispute between the couple began after the woman objected to restrictions imposed by her in-laws regarding her clothing, social outings, and freedom. Bhopal Shocker: Goons Abduct Teen, Strip Him Naked, Force Him to Say ‘Arbaz is My Father’; 8 Booked After Video Goes Viral.

The woman wanted to wear what she liked, attend late-night parties, and drink, choices that her traditionally minded husband and his family disapproved of. Seeing no reconciliation in sight, the woman continued to stay in Bhopal while her husband moved to Pune. Shail Awasthi, counsellor of the family court, said that in the beginning, the woman filed a case under Section 498A of IPC (dowry harassment) and also under Section 125 CrPC (maintenance).

However, both charges were dismissed. After this, the woman moved court under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act and sought restitution of conjugal rights. This came when the husband filed for divorce. Now, it is learned that the woman said that she would agree to a divorce by mutual consent only if she was paid INR 50 lakh. The woman also claimed that she is currently unemployed, although her husband said that she is working from home. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour in Damoh.

Speaking about the woman's demand, Shail Awasthi said that such demands are quite common. "We frequently see one party demanding money to settle matrimonial disputes. The amount depends on the economic status," he added.

