Raipur, Jun 10 (PTI) A woman and her five daughters allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train apparently after a domestic dispute in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near a railway crossing between Mahasamund and Belsonda, around 55 km from the state capital, they said.

As per preliminary information, Uma Sahu (45), a native of Bemcha village, had a quarrel with her husband.

After the tiff, the woman along with her daughters - Annapurna (18), Yashoda (16), Bhumika (14), Kumkum (12) and Tulsi (10) - rushed to the railway tracks and took the extreme step, Mahasamund Additional Superintendent of Police Megha Tembhurkar Sahu told PTI.

After being alerted in the morning, a police team went to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem, she said.

“Prima facie, it seems the woman had a fight with her husband following which she took the extreme step along with her daughters,” Sahu said.

No suicide note has been found so far and an investigation into the case is underway, she added.

