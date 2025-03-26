Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday attended the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the event, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, said, "Today I have come here to invite you all for the investments (in Chhattisgarh). I have come to thank you all. By adopting the digital technology that you have given, Chhattisgarh is becoming a model state of good governance. Now, the paperwork for investment has been eliminated. You will get it in just one click, and the decision will also be taken digitally. "

CM highlighted the state's new industrial policy, which has made the investment process easy and transparent. He revealed that within just 14 months, Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals worth over Rs 4 lakh crores.

Sai also emphasized that this presents a golden opportunity for investors, citing the state's valuable mineral resources, improved transportation, skilled workforce, and efficient governance

Vishnu Deo Sai further said an intent to invest letter worth Rs 3700 crore was presented, and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with several companies, including NASSCOM and three others, indicating imminent investments in Chhattisgarh.

