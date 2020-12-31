New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The splenderous sound of Chhattisgarh's folk music will resonate on the Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day in the national capital as a special committee of the Defence Ministry has selected the state's tableau for the second time in a row for the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has congratulated the officials of the state on the selection of the tableau.

After going through five rounds of tough selection process of the Defence Ministry, the state tableau, depicting the folk instruments used in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh with its cultural surroundings, was selected, the Chhattisgarh Information Centre informed.

The state tableau has made its entry in the final list of tableaux, leaving behind big states such as Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The tableau will depict folk instruments used on various occasions from Bastar in the south of Chhattisgarh to Surguja in the north. Cultural values inherited in Chhattisgarh's local customs and festivals have also been highlighted with the help of these instruments, the state information centre said.

The special committee of the Defence Ministry selected the tableau after going through a 3D model design, prepared after three months of research on the music and attire of artistes.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 next year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. (ANI)

