New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, on Friday, felicitated the meritorious sportsmen of the Indian Air Force (IAF) who have excelled in services, National and International arena, at a ceremony that was held at Air Force Station New Delhi.

A total of 40 sportsmen and 11 Agniveervayu (Sports) who had brought laurels to the country by winning medals at Services/National/International forums and seven teams of the Indian Air Force as winners of Inter Services/National Championships/Games were felicitated during the ceremony, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Also Read | Howrah Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Factory in Dhulgarh, 15 Fire Engines Deployed (Watch Videos).

CAS also unveiled the Indian Air Force Sports Bulletin 2024, highlighting the achievements of IAF sportsmen.

In his address, the CAS lauded the performance of IAF Sportsmen for their stellar achievements and for inculcating a competitive sporting culture in the IAF. He congratulated the achievers and advised them to maintain the level of perseverance and consistency while maintaining IAF ethos and ensuringthe promotion of sports, as per a release by the Ministry of Defence.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Body of 14-Year-Old Kidnapped for INR 60 Lakh Ransom Found in Washim.

On March 18, the Indian Air Force organized a bike expedition at the Bagdogra Air Force Station in Siliguri.

Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, is leading the expedition team, which comprises 38 members and includes security personnel of the Indian Air Force. Other enthusiastic members of the civilian motorcycle community are also participating in the expedition.

The expedition began from the Bagdogra Air Force station and will conclude in Shillong. Its main motive is to encourage people to join the Indian Air Force.

The expedition was flagged off by Air Commodore Manish Sharma, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Bagdogra. Traversing a scenic route, the expedition will cover a distance of 2800 km and is set to arrive in Shillong on March 28.

According to Air Marshal Surat Singh, the bike expedition is to enhance the spirit of sportsmanship, adventurism, camaraderie, and team building and to spread awareness about the Indian Air Force in the northeast region.

He added that the region has a large presence in the Indian Air Force and encourages more children to join the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)