Washim, March 21: The body of a 14-year-old boy, who was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 60 lakh, was found in the Ansing area in Maharashtra's Washim district, police officials said on Friday. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community. The victim, identified as Aniket Sadude, had gone missing on the night of March 12 from Babhulgaon village in Washim district. According to police, the kidnappers had sent a five-page ransom letter to Sadude's family, demanding Rs 60 lakh and threatening to kill him if their demands were not met.

The teenager was last seen attending a local event where he was spotted dancing near a DJ setup. When he failed to return home by late night, his worried family and friends began a frantic search. The following day, the family reported his disappearance to the police. Upon receiving the complaint, the Washim police immediately launched an investigation and formed multiple teams to track down the kidnappers and rescue the child. Despite sustained efforts and extensive searches, no significant leads emerged for nine days.

Reports suggest that the kidnapping may be linked to a recent land deal involving the teenager's father. Police are probing this angle as part of their broader investigation. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally intervened in the matter on Thursday. He reached out to Sadude's family via phone, assuring them that the police were working tirelessly to find their son and bring the culprits to justice.

Tragically, a day later, Sadude's body was discovered in a secluded area along the Washim-Pusad road. The news of his death has sparked outrage and deep sorrow within the local community. The tragic incident has raised concerns over rising crime rates in the region and the safety of children. Residents have called for swift and strict action against the perpetrators.

