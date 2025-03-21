Howrah, March 21: A massive fire breaks out at a factory near Dhulgarh in Howrah on Friday. Upon receiving the information, 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts are currently underway to douse the fire.

Fire Breaks out in Factory in Howrah

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire breaks out in a factory near Dhulgarh in Howrah. 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qNdq1XzLSS — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

Visuals from the spot showed massive fireballs gushing out of the factory, engulfing the sky in black smoke. More details awaited. Last week, a fire broke out at a plastic scrap godown in West Bengal's Siliguri Roy colony area.

