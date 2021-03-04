New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) As the elderly population of the country are currently getting vaccinated against COVID-19, many social media users are professing their love for their parents with some expressing it with a shot of healthy humour.

The Twitterati particularly was expressive and phrases like "mom gets first shot" and "took dad for vaccination" have been floating on the micro-blogging site with #Covid19 hashtag.

Twitter user @ladybirdsgf shared a screenshot of a phone chat with her mother.

"Pretty crazy way for my mom to announce her vaccination - 'got shots', 'it was painless'," she tweeted quoting her mother's messages.

The profile picture showed a selfie of the user with her mother.

Another user @goyaltanushree said, "My parents are on the covid vaccination list at our home in Delhi and for the first time in ages - I am truly overjoyed. Fingers crossed!"

Delhi-based Svetta Mohla shared a photo of her with her mother after the vaccination.

"Mother's first vaccine dose administered," she posted on Facebook.

But some posts on Twitter sought to inject a healthy dose of humour amid the ongoing vaccination exercise's second phase, meant for the elderly population.

User NareshKataria14 shared a poster with a humour-laced message, "For the first time in the history of the mankind, kids are taking parents for vaccination."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got vaccinated on Thursday, along with his parents, all three taking their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, even as he appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated, asserting that there's "nothing to fear".

The vaccine was first administered to Kejriwal's parents, Govind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, and then to the chief minister at the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital here. They all were given the Covishield vaccine.

"I and my parents got our first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today. We had no problems and are perfectly healthy. There is nothing to fear. Doubts in people's mind (about the vaccine) no longer exist. I appeal to everyone eligible for the vaccine to come and get themselves vaccinated," Kejriwal told reporters after getting the jab.

He also tweeted pictures of getting his vaccine shots and a video of him with his parents.

During the second-phase of the inoculation drive that started on March 1, people aged 60 years and above and those in the 45-59 age group with specific comorbidities are being administered the vaccine at 192 hospitals across Delhi.

