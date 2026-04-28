Chetan Kumar, Kannada Actor and Activist, Faces Complaint Over Dr Rajkumar Memorial Land Remarks

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A formal police complaint has been filed against Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa following controversial remarks made on social media regarding the memorial of legendary matinee idol Dr Rajkumar. The complaint, lodged by the Dr Rajkumar Fans’ Association and Pranavananda Swami of the Brahmashri Narayana Guru Shakti Peetha, alleges that the actor’s comments have intentionally hurt the sentiments of millions of fans and the broader Kannada-speaking community. Chetan Kumar Arrested in Bengaluru After Kannada Actor's Tweet ‘Hindutva Is Built On Lies’ Goes Viral.

Chetan Kumar’s Tweet Hurt Dr Rajkumar’s fans

The controversy began after Chetan Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the government's allocation of 2.5 acres of land for Dr Rajkumar’s memorial. In his post, the activist reportedly critiqued the use of public land and resources for film star memorials, questioning why similar land grants were not extended to other figures.

Chetan Kumar’s Tweet Sparks Backlash Among Dr Rajkumar Fans

We respect Rajkumar as a great artist Yet, we must question whether 2.5 acres in center of B’luru for actor’s ‘memorial complex’ (‘06) was a thoughtful move Primary fight in 21c India is LAND— govt must allocate w/ foresight & public utility not w/ an opportunistic eye on votes pic.twitter.com/CF6MEPi8D1 — Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) April 24, 2026

The remarks, timed near the birth anniversary of the late icon, sparked an immediate backlash. Members of various pro-Kannada organisations and fan clubs described the post as a "deliberate attempt" to disrespect a cultural figure who is revered as the "Annavru" (elder brother) of Karnataka.

Legal Action and Demands for Apology

On April 26, 2026, a delegation led by Pranavananda Swami met with the Superintendent of Police in Kalaburagi to submit a formal petition. The group urged authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor, claiming his statements were provocative and aimed at disturbing communal harmony. “Dr Rajkumar is not just an actor; he is a symbol of Kannada identity and pride,” a representative of the Fans’ Association stated. The delegation has demanded that Chetan Kumar issue a public apology, specifically at the Dr Rajkumar memorial in Bengaluru, to make amends for his statements.

Growing Tension and Protests

The fallout from the social media post has extended beyond the police station. Protests were reported near the actor's residence in Bengaluru, with demonstrators carrying black flags and demanding his arrest. Various Kannada activists have warned of intensified agitations across the state if the police fail to take swift action. In response to the building pressure, reports indicate that Chetan Kumar has issued a clarification.

He maintained that his critique was directed at government policy regarding public land use rather than the legendary actor himself. However, this explanation has done little to calm the situation, as many fans continue to view the timing and nature of his remarks as offensive.

More About Rajkumar's Memorial Dispute

This is not the first time Chetan Kumar has faced legal hurdles over his activism. Known for his outspoken views on social justice and government spending, the actor has previously been embroiled in controversies regarding remarks on the judiciary and religious traditions. Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: Rakshit Shetty Remembers His ‘Appu Sir’ With Heartfelt Post on X, Says ‘His Legacy Lives On!’.

The Dr Rajkumar memorial, located at the Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, has stood as a significant cultural landmark since its inception. For many in Karnataka, the site represents the pinnacle of the state's cinematic and linguistic heritage, making any criticism involving its land allocation a deeply sensitive issue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Chetan Kumar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).