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Cricket Cricket Mullanpur, Chandigarh Weather and Rain Forecast for PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match An orange alert for thunderstorms and rain has raised concerns for the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash in Mullanpur. Get the latest hourly weather forecast and pitch report.

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Cricket fans awaiting tonight’s high-stakes IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are keeping a close watch on the skies. While Mullanpur has been a run-scoring haven this season, an "orange alert" issued by meteorological authorities has introduced an element of uncertainty for Match 40 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Which Team Faces Earliest Elimination?

Unexpected dark clouds and a brief spell of showers were observed in nearby Chandigarh on Tuesday morning, leading to concerns regarding potential disruptions to the evening's play.

Chandigarh Weather Today: Orange Alert and Rain Forecast

Local weather agencies have placed the region under an orange alert, warning of possible thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday evening. While a total washout is not currently the primary prediction, the forecast suggests that intermittent rain could affect the match duration.

Chance of Rain: Currently estimated at 20% to 30% during match hours.

Temperature: Highs of 41°C were recorded in the afternoon, but the temperature is expected to drop to around 28°C–33°C by the 19:30 IST toss.

Humidity: Expected to hover between 25% and 35%, potentially increasing if evening showers occur.

Chandigarh Weather Hourly Outlook for Match Time

Despite the morning showers, recent hourly updates from satellite imaging suggest a "mostly cloudy" evening.

19:00 IST (Toss): Partly cloudy with temperatures near 32°C.

21:00 IST (Mid-innings): Increased cloud cover; 15% chance of localized thundershowers.

23:00 IST (Final overs): Clearer skies expected with a light breeze of 15–20 km/h.

Ground staff in Mullanpur are reportedly on standby with full-field covers, prepared to protect the square should the predicted thunderstorms materialise.

Chandigarh Weather Live

Pitch Conditions and Dew Factor

The Mullanpur surface has emerged as one of the most prolific batting tracks in IPL 2026, with an average first-innings score of 211. The pitch offers true bounce and minimal lateral movement, though today's overcast conditions may provide a slight advantage to swing bowlers like Trent Boult or Arshdeep Singh in the initial powerplay. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

The "orange alert" also implies higher-than-usual humidity. If the rain stays away, dew is expected to play a significant role in the second innings, making the ball difficult to grip for spinners and potentially influencing the toss-winning captain to opt for a chase.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).