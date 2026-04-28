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News INDIA Maharashtra Horror: Orphaned Young Woman Assaulted by Friend’s Family, Raped by Youth She Sought Help From in Dombivli A deeply shameful and shocking incident has come to light in Dombivli, Maharashtra, where an orphaned young woman was first brutally beaten by her friend’s family members and was subsequently victimised by the very youth she had sought help from.

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Dombivli, April 28: A deeply shameful and shocking incident has come to light in Dombivli, Maharashtra, where an orphaned young woman was first brutally beaten by her friend’s family members and was subsequently victimised by the very youth she had sought help from. According to the police, the victim works at a private establishment in Dombivli and has no immediate family support. It is alleged that her friend’s family members assaulted her over a purported false accusation, with the friend’s father also reportedly involved in the attack. After sustaining severe injuries, the young woman intended to file a police complaint but had no one to accompany her.

In this vulnerable situation, she sought help through the social media application Snapchat from a young man she had recently befriended. The accused, identified as Krish Bhoir, offered to assist her and took her along under the pretext of escorting her to the Manpada Police Station. However, on the way, he allegedly diverted her to a secluded location where he raped her. Further compounding the crime, the accused also robbed the victim of her money. He reportedly removed the SIM card from her mobile phone and fled with the device, leaving her completely helpless. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sends Obscene Messages, Po*n Videos to Ex-Colleagues, Harasses Them Saying He ‘Likes Hindu Girls’; Arrested.

Displaying immense courage, the victim somehow managed to reach the Shiv Sena office and appealed for help. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, MLA Rajesh More immediately sent members of the Shiv Sena Women’s Wing to assist her and accompany her to the police station. The police promptly registered a case and initiated swift action. The investigation was assigned to Police Officer Sampat Phadol and his team, who arrested the accused, Krish Bhoir, within an hour of the complaint being filed. Mumbai Shocker: Female Student Assaulted by Classmates Over Suspected Affair in Versova, Hair Cut and Filmed.

Police officials suspect that the accused may have been involved in similar crimes against other women in the past, and the investigation is being pursued from that angle as well. Further inquiry is being conducted by Woman Police Officer Priyanka Sadalkar. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena office-bearers Kiran Mondkar, Ketki Pawar, Pallavi Indulkar, and Lalita Meher remained present at the police station for nearly eight hours, extending their support to the victim.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).