Raipur ( Chhattisgarh) [India], June 8 (ANI): A unique initiative, Chintan Shivir 2.0, commenced on Sunday at the IIM Raipur campus. This marks a significant step in Chhattisgarh's journey towards contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

According to a press statement, this is no ordinary government meeting. It is a thoughtful platform where all state ministers come together to share their experiences, lessons learned, and stories from the field. The two-day retreat, held under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is exclusively designed for ministers to reflect on their journey of the past one and a half years and to chart out a collective path for the future.

The primary objective of this shivir is not just to review past work but to define Chhattisgarh's clear and impactful role in making a developed India by 2047. Each minister will present the innovations undertaken in their department, lessons learned through public service, and their roadmap ahead. Special sessions focusing on the core themes of Seva (Service), Sankalp (Resolve), and Seekh (Learning) are also part of the program.

Renowned experts from across the country are delivering lectures on key topics such as good governance, transparency, digital administration, public service ethos, cultural consciousness, and nation-building. The Shivir is structured like a learning workshop where each minister is actively engaged in upgrading their vision and capacity.

As per the statement, one of the key highlights is a dedicated session on the theme "From Good Governance to Elections," which will focus on policy transparency, accountability, and decisions made in the public interest. Additionally, the Chief Minister will share insights and guidance received during his recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, to ensure greater alignment between the central and state government strategies.

Another important focus area in the Shivir is the ongoing transformation in regions like Bastar, which were once considered backward. In recent times, Bastar has seen rapid progress in tourism, self-employment opportunities, and infrastructure development. These initiatives are opening new doors for youth and reshaping the region's image. Ministers will present ground-level insights from their visits and project implementations, showcasing how development must reach every corner of the state, not just the capital.

This Shivir is also an opportunity for introspection, where ministers will evaluate their past decisions and plan how to make governance more people-centric and impactful in the coming years. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has made it clear -- every minister is not just a departmental head, but a partner in development, an inspirer of change, and a responsible public servant. (ANI)

