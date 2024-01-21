New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Indian industry on Sunday hailed the decision of the government to establish the 'Alliance for Global Good- Gender Equity and Equality' announced on the sidelines of the 2024 World Economic Forum annual meeting here.

The idea of this alliance emerged from the G20 Leaders' Declaration and India's abiding commitment to the cause of women-led development as propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Workers From Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu Constitute Majority of Workforce From India in Middle East, Says Report.

As a follow-up to the activities of the Engagement Group and initiatives under the G20 framework, inter alia, Business 20, Women 20, and G20 EMPOWER, this alliance aims at taking forward the commitments of the G20 leaders for the benefit of the larger global community.

R Dinesh, the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry, the apex industry chamber, said that the leadership of India for women's empowerment during its G20 presidency was well recognised, and the launch of the 'Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality' at Davos is yet another opportunity to converge stakeholders to make the world a better place for women.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: 50 Musical Instruments To Play 'Mangal Dhvani' for Two Hours in Ram Temple.

"We in corporate India are excited to partner with governments and companies across the globe to promote gender equality and strengthen women's leadership," he said.

Chandrajit Banerjee, the Director General of CII, has also lauded the initiative, saying that the launch of the 'Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality' at Davos is a purposeful initiative with the participation of key stakeholders.

"It represents a very proud moment for India and India Inc. and comes with a sense of great responsibility. The Confederation of Indian Industry is committed to bringing in industry from India and across the globe to work towards gender equity and women's leadership," it added.

The aim of the alliance is to bring together global good practices, knowledge sharing, and investments in the fields of women's health, education, and enterprise.

The alliance has garnered support from industry leaders such as MasterCard, Uber, Tata, TVS, Bayer, Godrej, the Serum Institute of India, Novartis, IMD Laussane, and over 10,000 partners from industry through CII. Supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the alliance will be housed and anchored by the CII Centre for Women Leadership. The World Economic Forum has come on board as a 'Network Partner' and Invest India as an 'Institutional Partner'.

The CII further said that given India's abiding commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--One Earth, One Family, One Future' and its continued efforts towards 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayaas', this alliance is poised to be a force to reckon with on all gender-related issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)