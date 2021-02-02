Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday recovered foreign currency worth Rs 54.83 lakh at Hyderabad Airport from two passengers.

According to the CISF, both the passengers have been identified as Mohammad Ayub Habeeb and Ahmed Pasha, both residents of Hyderabad.

"On February 2, about 1:30 am, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Hyderabad Airport noticed suspicious activities of two passengers while entering into the terminal building. On suspicion, both the passengers were diverted to the random checking point for a thorough search," read a press statement from the CISF.

"During x-ray screening of their bags, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nazim Hussain of CISF noticed some suspicious image inside their bags. On physical checking of the bags, a high volume of foreign currencies of different denomination worth approximately Rs 29.57 lakh was found concealed in clothes kept inside their bags," the statement read.

According to the CISF, on further checking of their belongings, some more foreign currencies were recovered from the packets of eatable snacks. In total, foreign currencies of various countries worth approximately Rs 54.83 lakh was recovered from both the passengers.

On inquiry, they could not produce any valid document for carrying the currencies. Both the passengers have been handed over to customs officials for further action in the matter, the CISF added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)