Noida, May 2 (PTI) Police in Greater Noida on Tuesday said they have arrested two men in connection with a fraud during an examination for recruitment of constables in the Central Industrial Security Force.

The accused, both aged 20, had sent impersonators to take the test and managed to qualify for the next stage but their fraud was detected during biometric tests, police said.

Also Read | Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra To Start on May 26; Jammu Police Commissioner Reviews Preparedness.

Police identified the accused as Vishnu Chahar and Sachin Chandra, both natives of Agra.

"During recruitment examination for the post of constable in the CISF, which is being conducted at present, some other persons had taken the exam instead of the actual candidates. However, during the Physical Efficiency Test on May 1, the biometric test (finger print) of the accused did not match with the biometrics that were taken during the written exam,” a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | 'No Privilege Over Documents on Remission of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case', Gujarat Government, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

“With the fraud coming to light, both the accused were arrested with the help of CISF officials,” the spokesperson added.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused duo at the Ecotech 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 417, 419, 420 (all related to cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police said.

The duo has also been booked under relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)